Trump Sunday Twitter: Blasts news media over Russia, Montana election

Back home from Europe, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to blast recent recent news reports about coverage of the Russian investigation and a Montana congressional race.

The comments came as the Associated Press was reporting that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser, had proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Kushner spoke with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about creating that line of communication to facilitate sensitive discussions aimed at exploring the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it was developing its Syria policy, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

Other reports about Kushner’s interactions with Russian officials have surfaced in recent days in other major news outlets, including the Washington Post and New York Times. Those reports also have quoted anonymous sources.

Trump didn’t refer to the Russia investigation directly in his Sunday tweets but instead focused on a familiar theme: “fake news.” From his Twitter feed:

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/868807940744126464

Trump also sounded off on the election of Republican Greg Gianforte into Congress. Gianforte made international headlines last week because of a misdemeanor assault charge he received the day before the special election after witnesses said he slammed a reporter for the Guardian newspaper to the ground.

Trump on Sunday described the race as “poorly covered” by the media.