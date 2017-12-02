Trump Sunday Twitter: Slamming Mark Cuban

WASHINGTON – In five Sunday morning Twitter posts, President Donald Trump bashes Mark Cuban, updates his refugee claim, explains an executive order on gangs and attacks, again, CNN.

At his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he also gives an upbeat assessment about his weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Abe at his resort;

So far, no response to another slashing “Saturday Night Life” show, where Press Secretary Sean Spice was fileted, counselor Kellyanne Conway mocked as a knife-wielding unhinged spurned woman and Trump lampooned in a “Peoples Court” skit about this travel ban.

For a second week in a row, Trump refrained from attacking “SNL”

Interesting this morning is Trump’s Twitter aim at Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a “Shark Tank” star.

“I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.He’s not smart enough to run for president!” 7:23 a.m. ET

Backstory: This may well be a reaction to an interview Trump critic Cuban gave to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that resulted in a story with the headline, “Mark Cuban warns CEOs to be careful with talk about President Trump.”

Key quotes from the Feb. 10 article: “I’m proud of Steph for standing up for what he believes in,’’ Cuban said. “It’s a tough situation for CEOs.

“You want to make nice with the president because you’re a public company and you have shareholders, and it’s hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It’s not an easy position to be in.’’

“Cuban, though, has been on Twitter and on various television shows saying whatever he wants to say about President Trump and his administration without fear of repercussion. And why has the Mavericks’ owner been able to get away with those critical comments?

“I’m different. I don’t run a public company any more,’’ Cuban said. “I can say ‘I don’t give a (expletive).’ ‘’

The Curry reference explained in the Star-Telegram piece: “Earlier this week during an interview with CNBC, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said president Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. After hearing that, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry told the San Jose Mercury News: “I agree with the description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.’’