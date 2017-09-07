WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is tweeting that “it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!” after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Trump says after returning from a world leaders’ summit in Germany that he “strongly pressed” Putin twice over Russian meddling in the 2016 election during their lengthy meeting. He says Putin “vehemently denied” the conclusions of American intelligence agencies.
Trump is not saying, though, whether he believes Putin, tweeting that he’s “already given my opinion.”
Russia’s foreign minister had told reporters in Germany that Trump took Putin at his word over meddling. U.S. officials have not pushed back on that account.
Trump has said previously he believes Russia likely was involved in election hacking, but that other countries were as well.
Trump also is tweeting that a cease-fire in southern Syria brokered by the U.S. and Russia “will save lives.”
The cease-fire between the Syrian government and the rebels was brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan. Both Jordan and Israel fear that Iranian-backed forces allied with the Syrian government will establish a lasting presence along their borders.
Trump and Putin agreed on the cease-fire on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg last week.
Several cease-fires have been declared over the course of Syria’s six-year-old civil war. None have lasted very long.
The full text of Trump’s Sunday morning tweets: