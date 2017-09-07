Trump Sunday Twitter: ‘Time to move forward’ with Russia

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany. | AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is tweeting that “it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!” after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Trump says after returning from a world leaders’ summit in Germany that he “strongly pressed” Putin twice over Russian meddling in the 2016 election during their lengthy meeting. He says Putin “vehemently denied” the conclusions of American intelligence agencies.

Trump is not saying, though, whether he believes Putin, tweeting that he’s “already given my opinion.”

Russia’s foreign minister had told reporters in Germany that Trump took Putin at his word over meddling. U.S. officials have not pushed back on that account.

Trump has said previously he believes Russia likely was involved in election hacking, but that other countries were as well.

Trump also is tweeting that a cease-fire in southern Syria brokered by the U.S. and Russia “will save lives.”

The cease-fire between the Syrian government and the rebels was brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan. Both Jordan and Israel fear that Iranian-backed forces allied with the Syrian government will establish a lasting presence along their borders.

Trump and Putin agreed on the cease-fire on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg last week.

Several cease-fires have been declared over the course of Syria’s six-year-old civil war. None have lasted very long.

The full text of Trump’s Sunday morning tweets:

The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. – Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017