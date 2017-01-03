Trump taps Pence for Wednesday post-speech media blitz

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, listen. | Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump woke up Wednesday to upbeat reviews for his first speech to Congress, leaving it to Vice President Mike Pence to make the media rounds.

Speaking of media…did you notice that Trump refrained from bashing journalists …or fake news… during his almost hour-long address in the House chamber… where he asked lawmakers to put aside “trivial” differences.

Pence is packing almost a dozen interviews in the day after radio and television media blitz…MSNBC’s Morning Joe; ABC’s Good Morning America; NBC’s Today Show; CBS This Morning; Fox and Friends; Laura Ingraham; Rush Limbaugh; Michael Savage; Sean Hannity; The O’Reilly Factor; MSNBC’s For the Record with Greta Van Susteren. Not on this list…CNN

SOUNDBITES

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on CNN said what matters is if Trump’s speech is detached “from his reality…speeches have a shelf life, they go away….there is a low bar here among the media; ‘oh, well, he wasn’t nasty.’”

Pence on CBS about the tribute to Carryn Owens, the emotional highpoint of Trump’s speech: the widow of Peoria native Navy Seal Ryan, who died in the Yemen raid…“The tribute last night was of the likes that I have never seen,” Pence on CBS in his ceremonial office. “..I don’t think there was a dry eye in the House.”

New: Pence said, “afterwards, the president and I spent a little time with her.’

TRUMP ON WEDNESDAY

Trump takes an intelligence briefing; hosts a House and Senate leadership lunch and a legislative affairs strategy session.

(On the to do list…Trump had no pay for in his speech for the $1 trillion dollars infrastructure package he will be asking Congress to approve) and then dinner with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

IMMIGRATION HEAD SCRATCHING

Trump told network anchors – at a lunch that was off the record but stuff leaked out – that he was open to a compromise that would allow illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S. – but did not mention it in his speech. If Trump takes that path, it would be a big shift on a signature issue.

FACT CHECKING TRUMP’S SPEECH: 13 INACCURACIES

Glenn Kessler and Michelle Ye Hee Lee in the Washington Post found “President Trump’s maiden address to Congress was notable because it was filled with numerous inaccuracies. In fact, many of the president’s false claims are old favorites that he trots out on a regular, almost daily basis,” followed by their “roundup of 13 of the more notable claims.”

TOP MOMENTS: FACEBOOK ANALYSIS

Top Issues

1. Immigration

2. Russia

3. Racial/Ethnic Discrimination

4. The Economy

5. The Military

Top Moments

1. Trump on Obamacare: “The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do.”

2. Tribute to and standing ovation for Navy Seal Ryan Owens and his widow in the audience.

3. Trump: “My administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our Nation safe.”

Most Engaged States

1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Oregon

4. Virginia

5. Maryland