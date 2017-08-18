Trump tells aides his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, is out: report

President Trump has told senior aides that he will remove his controversial top White House chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, according to a report in the New York Times.

The move comes after Bannon gave a controversial interview in which he contradicted the president and mocked White House rivals.

The New York Times quotes a source close to Bannon saying the resignation was his idea, and he had submitted it Aug. 7. It was to be announced earlier this week but was delayed after the controversy over Trump’s remarks about the protests in Virginia.

More details to come.