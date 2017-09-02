Trump Thursday Twitter: Attacking McCain, Blumenthal

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump attacked two senators on Twitter Thursday who irritated him, Sen. John McCain R-Ariz., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Ct., as well as CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Backstories: Trump’s five early morning posts deal with two topics in the news: a U.S. military raid in Yemen, where a Navy SEAL from Peoria was killed and the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The big story on Wednesday regarding Gorsuch: After meeting with Blumenthal, the senator said Gorsuch told him Trump’s attack on judges was “disheartening and demoralizing.” Trump didn’t like that, as his posts indicate.

The rub for Trump here: Gorsuch spokesman Ron Bonjean and one of Gorsuch’s Senate sherpas, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte R-N.H., confirmed he used those words.

“In fact, Judge Gorsuch specifically said, ‘You should feel free to mention what I said about these attacks being disheartening and demoralizing,” Blumenthal said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday.

Reality check: Those seemingly candid remarks actually helps Gorsuch with Democrats, since it makes him appear independent of Trump and willing to stand up to him if he continues to try to bully judges.

Does Trump want an argument or to get Gorsuch confirmed?

Trump tweets framing the Thursday news storylines:

* “..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a “failure.” Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!” 7:52 a.m. ET

* “…long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero..” 7:31 a.m. ET

* “Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He’s been losing so….” 7:26 a.m. ET

* “Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave “service” in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS!” 7:19 a.m. ET

* “Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” 5:57 a.m. ET