Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on Tuesday night

The Supreme Court building in Washington. | Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Monday he will reveal his pick for the Supreme Court Tuesday night.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying he plans to make his pick public at 7 p.m. CST.

Later Monday, he called his pick someone who is “unbelievably highly respected.”

Trump made the comment during a breakfast with small business leaders at the White House.

The court has had eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.