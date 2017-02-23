Trump tweets ‘Chicago needs help’ after 7 homicides in one day

Seven people were fatally shot in Chicago on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day of 2017 so far.

And it was only the 21st time in the past 16 years that Chicago has seen that many homicides in a single day, records analyzed by the Chicago Sun-Times show.

The bloody day prompted another Tweet from President Donald Trump, who wrote “Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”

Six of the seven victims Wednesday were killed on the South Side, with the seventh being shot to death in Little Village. They ranged from a pregnant woman in her 20s to a 60-year-old man. Five of the seven homicides recorded came within a two-hour period.

Ninety-eight homicides have been recorded in the city in the first eight weeks of the year, according to records kept by Chicago Sun-Times. That’s one more than the number of people killed in the city during the same time last year — considered the most violent in Chicago in two decades.