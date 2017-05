Trump tweets: Soon all will be ‘thanking me’ for Comey firing

President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC., last week. File Photo. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter Wednesday morning to argue his case for firing FBI Director James Comey, saying he ‘lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington” and “When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

Trump’s twitter defense actually began Tuesday night, when he tweeted: “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, ‘I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.’ Then acts so indignant.”

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017