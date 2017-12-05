Trump tweets: Too busy for staff to be perfectly accurate

In this image provided by NBC News, President Donald Trump is interviewed by NBC's Lester Holt, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Joe Gabriel/NBC News via AP)

President Donald Trump took to twitter Friday morning to address the conflicting statements that have been coming out of his administration, arguing he is too busy for his staff to know all that is going on and suggesting he will cancel press briefings.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!,” the president tweeted. “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

Trump’s latest twitter storm comes a day after he gave an interview with NBC News in which his account of the firing of FBI Director James Comey differed from what his press staff had been telling reporters.

The president told Lester Holt on Thursday that he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of what top Justice Department officials had to say about the decision. That’s at odds with with the account given by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who told reporters Trump fired Comey based on the report written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Comey’s temporary replacement, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, also contradicted statements from administration officials on Thursday, strongly disputing the White House story line that Comey’s firing came in part because he had lost the confidence of the FBI’s rank-and-file.

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017