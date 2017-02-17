Trump Twitter Friday: ‘Fake media not happy’

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump got up on Friday morning and saw conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s praise of his rambling, stream-of-consciousness error-laden, grievance filled press conference as validation.

Trump on Friday, the day after his first solo press conference since becoming president on Jan. 20, said “Fake media not happy,” in a Twitter post.

Yes, it was quite a show. Trump faced an aggressive press corps. He took a lot of questions from reporters, including all the networks.

Lot of material for fact checkers

“Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy!” 5:43 a.m. Eastern Time

Backstory: There are so many stories about this stunning press conference. Check HERE and HERE. It was, at the least an attempt at a massive deflection from the launch of Trump’s presidency, not yet a month old.

On the media…

Trump did not understand a question about anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in the U.S. from Jake Turx, a reporter for Ami Magazine, an outlet that covers Jewish affairs. Instead, talked about himself as not anti-Semitic. He told Turx to “sit down” and chastised him for not asking a friendly question. And Trump never addressed the substance of the question.

He asked April Ryan, who reports for an outlet that focuses on African American news – and who is African American – if she could arrange a meeting for him with the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it.” 5:38 a.m. Eastern Time

Backstory: On Friday, Trump lavishes attention on the Chicago-based Boeing Company, the builders of the Air Force One Trump wants them to cut the price on.

Trump will meet with Dennis Muilenburg, the Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of the Boeing Company and deliver remarks at the unveiling of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast!” 4:13 a.m. Eastern Time

Backstory: Replacement of Obamacare is not speeding along.

From a story in The Hill: “Republicans still have a long way to go before their plan becomes law. They need to put dollar figures on the plan and get buy-in from the conference, especially on contentious issues including how to handle the Medicaid expansion. It is unclear how Republicans will pay for their legislation. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters Thursday that is still being figured out. One option, he said, is to start taxing more generous employer-sponsored health insurance plans, an idea known as “capping the exclusion.”