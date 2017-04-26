Trump unveils tax plan: Three income brackets, top rate lowered

National Economic Director Gary Cohn (R), speaks while flanked by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin during a briefing about President Trump's new tax plan, at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Promising “the biggest tax cut” and the “largest tax reform” in U.S. history, President Donald Trump’s Administration pledged Wednesday to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by more affluent Americans.

The president’s economic team revealed details of his long-awaited tax overhaul plan on Wednesday.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three from seven. The new tax rates would be 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments. The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump’s tax plan will amount to “the biggest tax cut” and the “largest tax reform” in U.S. history.

Mnuchin gave that description during a speech in Washington on Wednesday morning.

Trump wants cuts for individuals and businesses, even as the government struggles with mounting debt. The president is trying to make good on promises to bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.