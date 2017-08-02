Trump Wednesday Twitter: Travel ban case ‘obviously’ a win

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday is working the refs – make that a three judge appellate panel – who will rule on his travel ban court case.

Trump said in a Twitter post, “If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!” 6:03 a.m. ET

Backstory: On Tuesday a three-judge 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard from Trump administration lawyers seeking to overturn an emergency stay of the Trump’s travel ban, acting after a Seattle federal judge issued a temporary restraining order.

Trump has jabbed at that Seattle circuit judge, appointed by a Republican president, calling him a ‘so-called’ judge.

Trump has a light day ahead. He’s speaking in the morning at a conference, has an intelligence briefing and then has a legislative affairs strategy session.

Trump very soon will have to focus more on Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan invited Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

The use of the words ‘joint session’ have a special meaning. New presidents by tradition do not deliver formal ‘State of the Union’ speeches in the weeks after taking office because they have not had a chance yet to assess the state of the nation.