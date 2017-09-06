Trump won’t say if tapes exist; would testify under oath about Comey

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks during the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford's Theatre in Washington June 4, 2017. | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who has hinted tapes exist of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, declined to say if they do during a Friday Rose Garden press conference.

Asked directly if tapes of conversations with Comey exist, Trump said, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future.”

Trump, who seemed to revel in the suspense he was building, asked again about the tapes told the reporter,”Oh, you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer.”

Trump spoke at a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis the day after Comey testified, under oath before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that Trump was pressuring him to end the FBI probe of ties between Russia and fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Trump, asked if he would testify under oath – which raises the significance of what Trump says far beyond statements on Twitter posts – said he would, “100 percent.”

Trump and Comey are now trading charges on who is a liar.

“I hardly know the man,” Trump said at the press conference.