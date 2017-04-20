Trump’s dinner guests include Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock

Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock were among the guests at a White House dinner Wednesday. Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead. From sarahpalin.com

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at a White House dinner with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends,” Palin said on her website. “Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked.’”

Palin posted photos on social media and her website. They showed the group with Trump, and also posing in front of a painting of Hillary Clinton in the White House. In a post on her website, the former vice presidential candidate said “it was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share commonsense solutions at the White House.

The Wednesday dinner was not on the president’s public schedule. The White House said it was a private dinner and provided no further details.

Palin said the “dinner was beyond superb.” She thanked “the outstanding White House staff, chefs, Secret Service, and of course the President for making it such a special evening.”