Trump’s latest national security pick turns down offer, CNN says

President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Thanks, but no thanks.

That was essentially the answer from President Donald Trump’s latest pick for national security adviser, according to CNN.

Ret. Vice Admiral Bob Harward turned down the president’s offer, sources told CNN Thursday.

“A s— sandwich” is how Harward described the offer, a friend of the retired admiral told CNN. Harward was reluctant to join the administration because it seemed so chaotic, the friend said.

Trump requested the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn earlier this week. The White House chalked it up to an erosion of trust over Flynn’s misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his Russian contacts.