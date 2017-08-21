Trump’s naked stare eclipses White House photo op

President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A brief photo op of the president of the United States and his family on a White House balcony looking in awe at a solar eclipse.

What could go wrong?

Social media exploded Monday when media outlets ran photos of President Donald Trump looking up at the eclipse without protective eyewear — after days of experts warning people about not doing just that.

At one point during the brief viewing, Trump gestured to the crowd below on the White House lawn and pointed up at the sky, according to a reporter’s pool report.

“Don’t look,” a White House aide standing below the Blue Room balcony shouted to the president.

He looked.

“I honestly didn’t think there could be a way Trump could embarrass us just by watching a solar eclipse,” one Twitter user tweeted. “ Yet, here we are.”

Another tweeted: “Scientists: Don’t look straight at sun during eclipse. Trump: Hold my glasses.”

I mean seriously, ALL he had to do was not do something stupid while bein' photographed looking at the damn eclipse and whatnot. pic.twitter.com/Ty9c3dSHnc — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 21, 2017

#Trump doesn’t need protective eye wear! “I have the greatest corneas of all time, really. The best.” #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/uXdsQGsz9j — Shawna Hazlett ن (@shawnahaze) August 21, 2017

President Trump Shows How Not to Watch an Eclipse https://t.co/SVY05IGgqs pic.twitter.com/CNfEvqIwnN — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) August 21, 2017

i was in charge of making sure 3 year olds didn't look into the eclipse without their glasses and they did better than trump lmao — idiot sandwich (@dbarber726) August 21, 2017

These pictures show Trump staring directly into the eclipse https://t.co/8eMSPFFw07 pic.twitter.com/HWWNxkfd0V — VICE News (@vicenews) August 21, 2017

I don’t like the guy either, but seriously people — stop nit-picking everything he does. Jesus. https://t.co/iLANCiQeEH — 🏔 Sean McLaughlin (@chicagosean) August 21, 2017

I honestly didn't think there could be a way Trump could embarrass us just by watching a solar eclipse. Yet, here we are. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 21, 2017

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

In a cabinet meeting, Jared and Ivanka urged Trump not to look directly into the eclipse, but — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2017

When your President thinks all news is fake so he doesn't listen and stares at a solar eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/27w3nAfzkF — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) August 21, 2017

In fairness, looking directly into the sun, despite all the warnings, pretty much captures the Trump presidency https://t.co/cc69yhwTNf — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2017

Tonight, Trump’s addressing the nation. Everyone should keep their eclipse glasses to protect eyes from the giant, orange ball of gas. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2017

Trump duels the eclipse w/o glasses, becomes cool blind pres. He will learn piano, wear big shades like Ray Charles. It's smart & will work. — Joe Trohman (@trohman) August 21, 2017

AIDE: You need to wear eclipse glasses.

TRUMP: Did Obama wear them?

AIDE: Yes – it's a safety issue.

TRUMP: Then it's settled. No glasses. pic.twitter.com/gXQrDat96l — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2017

Trump looked directly at the solar eclipse without glasses and no one was surprised https://t.co/YqWbMFuN3O pic.twitter.com/tWXOknLE9y — Mashable (@mashable) August 21, 2017

"President Donald Trump looked directly at a solar eclipse today" is objectively the stupidest sentence of all time — Stefan Heck 💻🚽 (@boring_as_heck) August 21, 2017

TRUMP: So I can just look right at the eclipse right?

NASA: you know what? sure. pic.twitter.com/rxwy2CNMqq — Chris Person (@Papapishu) August 21, 2017

Once upon a time we had a smart president

But now we got one dumb as a stump

And there's nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the Trump — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 21, 2017

President Trump stared into the eclipse without glasses, which seems about right https://t.co/LmGh8F3Ugi — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 21, 2017

The last time I saw a total eclipse in the US was on March 7 1970.The new President at the time,Richard Nixon ended up resigning.Just sayin! — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) August 21, 2017

WATCH: Trump stares at solar eclipse without protective glasses https://t.co/IKfvC2oc9O pic.twitter.com/0KRHrc8AeK — The Hill (@thehill) August 21, 2017

President Trump Stares Directly at Solar Eclipse Without Glasses, Despite Ivanka's Warning https://t.co/Lcpf5fbDs7 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 21, 2017

Yes, Donald Trump really did look into the sky during the solar eclipse https://t.co/jihhOCHdoi via CNN's Chris Cillizza pic.twitter.com/iwyFZd6ewo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 21, 2017

Looking right into the sun steals your soul oh wait https://t.co/F7hbNCvYvT — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 21, 2017