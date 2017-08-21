A brief photo op of the president of the United States and his family on a White House balcony looking in awe at a solar eclipse.
What could go wrong?
Social media exploded Monday when media outlets ran photos of President Donald Trump looking up at the eclipse without protective eyewear — after days of experts warning people about not doing just that.
At one point during the brief viewing, Trump gestured to the crowd below on the White House lawn and pointed up at the sky, according to a reporter’s pool report.
“Don’t look,” a White House aide standing below the Blue Room balcony shouted to the president.
He looked.
“I honestly didn’t think there could be a way Trump could embarrass us just by watching a solar eclipse,” one Twitter user tweeted. “ Yet, here we are.”
Another tweeted: “Scientists: Don’t look straight at sun during eclipse. Trump: Hold my glasses.”