Trump’s new Chicago hit: ‘What is going on in Chicago?’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump remained fixated on Chicago on Wednesday blaming – with no proof – undocumented immigrants for crime in the city.

This marks the eighth time since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20 – counting a reference on the Trump White House site – that Trump singled out violence in Chicago.

Trump also has done nothing about it.

Trump so far has offered no federal assistance to Chicago despite Mayor Rahm Emanuel having met with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Speaking to the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s winter conference at a hotel near the White House on Wednesday, Trump said, according to a pool report, that “law enforcement would be crucial in fighting illegal immigration because local officers know undocumented immigrants by their first names and nicknames.

“The federal government will never be that precise,” Trump said.

“We’ll get them out of the country and bring them back where they came from,” Trump said, going on to attribute crime in Chicago to illegal immigrants, according to the pool report.

Backstory: Trump may be trying to set a trap for Emanuel here, by linking, with no proof, illegal immigrants and crime in Chicago. Emanuel and other officials have made a strong stand in maintaining Chicago as a sanctuary city despite Trump threats to withdraw federal aid to sanctuary cities.

Earlier in his speech to the chiefs on Wednesday, Trump “drew attention to Chicago and said more than 4,000 people shot last year.

“What is going on in Chicago? We cannot allow this to continue,” Trump said. He added too many lives are “claimed by gangs” and communities are “crippled” with violence. Trump called for “national action.”

This is the second day in a row Trump threw a spotlight on Chicago – the city that he highlights the most in his speeches, always for its violence.

On Tuesday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told the Sun-Times, “All I can say is, he’s been in touch with Mayor Emanuel and that’s great. It’s nice bi-partisan action to try to solve what clearly, I think, anybody would admit is a vexing problem. So I’m sure they will have another private discussion before anything is formally revealed.”

She commented after Trump earlier Tuesday told a group of sheriffs in the White House, Trump told the sheriffs, “if you ran Chicago, you would solve that nightmare, I tell you. … Because to allow — I mean, literally — hundreds of shootings a month, it’s worse than some of the places that we read about in the Middle East, where you have wars going on. It’s so sad. Chicago has become so sad a situation.”

As reported in the Tuesday Sun-Times, Chicago’s City Hall is eager to get to work with the Trump White House.

“Instead of focusing so much energy on rhetoric about Chicago, the people of this city would be better off if the president would finally partner with us to improve public safety for Chicago,” Emanuel spokesman Matt McGrath told me.

Here’s a rundown on Trump speaking out on crime in Chicago:

*In his July 21, 2016 speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump talked about the shooting victims “in the President’s hometown of Chicago.”

*While President-elect, in a Jan. 2 post on Twitter, Trump said Chicago should ask for “federal help,” even though Emanuel did in a meeting he had with Trump in New York on Dec. 7.

*On Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, Trump’s WhiteHouse.gov web site mentioned Chicago shootings.

*Trump said in a Jan. 24 Twitter post he will “send in the feds” if Chicago does not stop the “carnage.”

*On Jan. 25, in an ABC News interview, Trump said two people were shot and killed on Jan. 10, when now former President Barack Obama was in Chicago delivering his farewell speech at McCormick Place. There were no homicides in Chicago that day.

*At a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, Trump, talking about murders in cities said, “And then you look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago? I said the other day, ‘What the hell is going on?’”

*On Feb. 1, during a meeting at the White House to mark Black History Month, Trump said if Chicago officials don’t take steps to stop violence, “we’re going to solve the problem for them,” and suggesting that direct intervention with street-gang leaders might be a good idea.

*On Feb. 7, talking to a group of sheriffs in the White House, Trump compared Chicago to violence in unnamed Middle East nations.