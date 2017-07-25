Trump’s political speech to Scout jamboree inspires parental outrage

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit in Glen Jean, W.Va. on Monday. | Steve Helber/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s fiery speech Monday night at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia has infuriated parents and former Scouts.

Standing before thousands of school-aged Scouts, he began with a bit of profanity and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies.

Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that studiously avoids political conflict in an awkward position.

“As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t. It’s downright icky.”

The Boy Scouts of America said after the speech that it does not promote any one political candidate or philosophy.

Murphy’s tweet was joined by plenty of others.

Hey Boy Scouts of America! This is what a real President looks like. #BoyscoutJamboree #YouAreADisgrace pic.twitter.com/FRZCj2FR0c — (((Political Nerd))) (@Sttbs73) July 24, 2017

Some were more creative:

Did Chump show the Boy Scouts the merit badge he earned during the Viet Nam war? #BoyscoutJamboree pic.twitter.com/vPPM1F7wCG — Snarkar🌎ni™ ♿ (@Snarkaroni) July 24, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended her boss:

Trump talking to boy scouts about politics is sonething Obama would never do. He was too busy bashing cops, the military, Americans etc. — Sarah H. Sandiers (@SarahHSandiers) July 24, 2017

The media did weigh in:

Please @POTUS don't put the Boy Scouts in this situation. Keep politics out of the Jamboree. What a mess. Totally unfair to these kids https://t.co/lW7rwtF612 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 24, 2017

As did former Obama adviser David Axelrod: