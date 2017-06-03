Trump’s revised travel ban still inspires protests in Chicago

Hatem Avudayywh, Director of the Arab-American Action Network, speaks at the protest outside the office of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, 101 W. Congress Pkwy. | Maudlyne Ihejirika/Sun-Times

A coalition of immigrant and refugee advocacy groups converged on the downtown headquarters of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Monday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s revised order prohibiting travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

And the group announced it expects 1,000 protesters at a demonstration to be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Federal Building in downtown Chicago.

“It’s still a ban on Muslims. You can dress it up however you want, but we’re very clear that singling out these Muslim countries is still a ban,” said Lawrence Benito, CEO of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.”It’s un-American, and we’re going to continue to fight.”

Trump on Monday signed a new version of his controversial travel ban, aiming to withstand court challenges while still barring new travel visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shutting down the U.S. refugee program, the Associated Press reported. The revised travel order leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries but still affects would-be visitors from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

The revised order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from the six countries does not apply to those who already have valid visas or people with U.S. green cards.

Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, among the protesters, charged Trump’s immigration policies “are simply measures to keep minorities divided in our country, and to create scapegoats.

“The new executive order issued by President Trump doubles down on the rhetoric of the [presidential] campaign,” Garcia said. “It singles out Muslims, and reduces by more than 50 percent the number of refugees that will be accepted into our country, over what had been established previously, all simply to be able to say that he’s delivered on a campaign promise.”

Hatem Abudayyeh, Director of the Arab-American Action Network, said activists are confident the revised order will falter under court challenge, as the first.

“I think it’s important to note that the reason we’re here for Muslim Ban 2.0 is because we defeated the first one,” Abudayyeh said. “It was the people in the streets. It was the people at the airports across the country that defeated that. And we are out here today to pledge that we will continue to be out in the streets. We will continue to protest. And we will defeat this one as well.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement calling the revised ban “nothing more than a wolf in sheep’s clothing — different packaging intended to achieve the same result. It is a betrayal of our nation’s values that our government would slam the door on refugees fleeing war, death and unimaginable conditions, that our government would divide families, and that our government would attempt to exclude people based on their religion.”