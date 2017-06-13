Trump’s Tuesday Twitter ‘fake news’ tirade before Sessions hearing

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to defend himself in the aftermath of James Comey’s testimony to the Senate. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is asking for an “apology” from “fake news” for “incorrect stories” in Tuesday morning Twitter posts, in the wake of his friend, Chris Ruddy, saying Trump is “considering” firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

What Trump’s Tuesday morning Twitter posts overshadow: The trip he is making today to Milwaukee where he headlines a fundraiser for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, meets with Obamacare “victims” and tours Waukesha County Technical College to talk about workforce development.

Trump is also going after former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, accused last week by James Comey, the former FBI director fired by Trump, of trying to get him to play down the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

And Trump is playing again to his base, accusing the “liberals” of having an anti-U.S. agenda.

Trump’s Twitter blasts come hours before Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence where he is likely to be quizzed about Comey’s firing and his contacts with Russian officials.

“Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories???”

“A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!”

“The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”