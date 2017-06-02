Tuesday letters: Trump sees Chicago — and builds here

This is a response to Sunday’s editorial, “President Trump does not see Chicago.” Let’s remember that Trump built a building on Wabash Avenue. I suspect he would not have invested the time and money had he not seen the tremendous value and upside of doing business in our city, and the potential for great economic growth and profitability.

The editorial asks, “Where is the federal commitment to after-school and summer programs and inner city jobs, and the legislation to slow illegal guns…” To that, I would ask, where was that federal commitment over the last eight years? President Obama lived here, but what changes, improvements and gains can we point to because of federal assistance?

Mike Kasper, Bartlett

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Republican Double Standard Time

Had Barack Obama appeared on national television and defended the Russian thug Vladimir Putin by equating our nation with Russia and calling us a nation of murderers, the GOP would be screaming that Obama hates America and must be removed from office. Yet Donald Trump did exactly that and it has elicited barely a peep from them. Set your clocks back, folks! We’re on Republican Double Standard Time.

Daniel Welch, Glen Ellyn

Presidential candidates should take civic tests

It is ironic that immigrants seem to have a better understanding of our Constitution than the president does. To show they have a grasp of how our government works, immigrants must pass a test to become citizens. I propose that every future presidential candidate be required to pass a similar test. Nip this in the bud.

Tony Galati, Lemont

What if Trump defies courts?

President Donald Trump continues to disparage judges when rulings do not go his way.

During the campaign, Trump criticized Judge Gonzalo Curiel as a “hater” and “very hostile” because of his “Mexican heritage” while he was presiding over a case targeting Trump University. Now as president, Trump has referred to Judge James Robart as a “so-called judge,” and called his decision to reverse his executive order curbing immigration “ridiculous.”

Trump has shown contempt for the rule of law, undermined respect for our courts, and brought into question whether he will enforce decisions he disagrees with. Presidents have sometimes ignored the courts. Most noteworthy was President Andrew Jackson’s failure to support the Supreme Court’s decision favoring the Cherokee Nation over the state of Georgia in 1832; that ultimately resulted in the Indians’ removal from Georgia and the “Trail of Tears.”

Clearly, the courts are dependent on the executive branch to enforce judicial decisions. President Dwight Eisenhower was not sympathetic to integration, but he upheld the law by sending troops to guarantee the integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957. If Trump ignores the courts, he will be violating his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” and it will be up to a Republican-controlled Congress to take appropriate action, if it has the courage.

Larry Vigon (Jefferson Park

A nation of immigrants

I am writing to oppose President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim

countries from entering the U.S. This is wrong. We are a nation of immigrants.

My Jewish grandparents came here as immigrants from Lithuania. They left a place that threatened them with persecution to

find refuge and opportunity here. They worked hard, became citizens, raised families and passed on their pride in America to their children. No one on either side of my family that stayed in Europe survived the Holocaust.

America must protect those fleeing war and persecution now, whatever their race, religion, or country of origin. We must

extend to them the same refuge and opportunity that my family found here. We must resist this executive order as an assault on our core values and, instead, support the dignity of our common humanity, regardless of race, class, gender orientation, religion, ethnicity or national origin.

The worst outcome would be to accept this assault on our civil rights as the new normal. We must keep America strong in all its diversity, “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” All means all.

Barbara S. Njus, Elgin