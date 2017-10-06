Iconic ‘Batman’ actor Adam West dies at 88

Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor Adam West, who is best known for his role as Batman in the 1960’s TV series, has passed away. He was 88.

West died Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His family released a statement shortly after news broke of West’s death.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives,” his family said in the statement. “He was and always will be our hero.”

In addition to starring on Batman, West appeared in a variety of movies and TV series. He had roles in The Young Philadelphians, Redux Riding Hood and Robinson Crusoe on Mars. West recently resurfaced in pop culture as he was portrayed the Mayor of Quahog on Family Guy.