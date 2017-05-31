Twitter goes nuts over Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

The Twitterverse was going crazy early Wednesday morning over a tweet by President Trump that appeared to begin as another rant against the media but then ended suddenly with the nonsense word, “covfefe.”

The president was perhaps trying to write the word “coverage” in the tweet, posted a little after midnight Washington time, but it’s unclear. And while misspelled words in a Trump tweet are nothing new, this latest tweet stayed up — uncorrected.

On Twitter, much late-night merriment ensued.

I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

In all seriousness, I'd be concerned if any number of people less important than the President tweeted this & didn't address it 2 hrs later https://t.co/JJ7r8FPiuL — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 31, 2017

In short order, covfefe was trending on Twitter and soon had its own Twitter handle and several variations.

The abrupt stop to the tweet concerned some. Had the president suffered a medical episode? Had he dropped his phone? Was this the end?

It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017

But not all was fun and games. Trump supporters quickly came to the president’s defense.