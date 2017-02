Two 15-year-old boys shot in West Lawn

Two 15-year-old boys were shot Tuesday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 62nd Street, Chicago Police said.

One of the boys was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said. The other was shot in the foot and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.