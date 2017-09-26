Two airlifted in critical condition from Indiana Toll Road crash

Two people were critically injured in a crash Sunday evening on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County.

About 6:15 p.m., a 60-year-old Massachusetts woman was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer west on the toll road in the right lane about two miles west of State Road 49 when she failed to slow down and struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner’s box trailer, according to Indiana State Police.

The trailer that was struck swung clockwise and struck a 2012 Pontiac Bonneville in the left lane, then jackknifed and hit a 2012 Volvo semi pulling a box trailer, police said.

The initial trailer that was struck ripped off and his trailer split open, losing half the load of bananas he was carrying, police said. The trailer came to rest blocking all westbound lanes.

The 60-year-old woman semi driver and the driver of the Pontiac Bonneville, a 24-year-old Indiana man, were airlifted separately from the scene to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in critical condition, police said.

The other two drivers were not injured, police said. One of the semis was hauling hummus and the other was hauling pork belly fat, but neither lost their load.

All lanes were closed in both directions for the air ambulances to pick up the patients, police said. Eastbound lanes reopened quickly, but westbound lanes were closed until 5:30 a.m. Monday.