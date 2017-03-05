Two armed robberies were reported last week at CTA bus stops on the Northwest Side.
The victims were standing at bus stops when they were robbed, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. One time, the suspect pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s wallet. The other time, the suspect placed an object against the victim’s back and took his wallet.
The first robbery happened at 4 p.m. April 25 in the 3800 block of West Lawrence in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said. The second happened at 9:30 p.m. April 26 in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.
One of the suspects was described as a black man between 24 and 40, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot and 140-150 pounds, police said. A second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 25 and 6-foot.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.