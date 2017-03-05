Two armed robberies reported at NW Side CTA bus stops

Two armed robberies were reported last week at CTA bus stops on the Northwest Side.

The victims were standing at bus stops when they were robbed, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. One time, the suspect pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s wallet. The other time, the suspect placed an object against the victim’s back and took his wallet.

The first robbery happened at 4 p.m. April 25 in the 3800 block of West Lawrence in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said. The second happened at 9:30 p.m. April 26 in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

One of the suspects was described as a black man between 24 and 40, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot and 140-150 pounds, police said. A second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 25 and 6-foot.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.