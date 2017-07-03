Two armed robberies reported in Uptown

Police are warning North Side residents of two recent armed robberies in the Uptown neighborhood.

The victims were sitting in their parked cars when a man approached with a handgun, stole items and ran away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia and at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of North Clark, police said.

The robber is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.