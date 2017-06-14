Two armed robberies reported in West Garfield Park

Police are warning West Side residents of two recent robberies in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Robbers approached victims with a black handgun and stole personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 6:30 a.m. June 3 in the 4600 block of West Adams, police said. The first robbery occurred at 2:15 a.m. June 2 in the 100 block of North Pulaski.

One of the robbers is described as an 18 to 23-year-old, 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man holding a black handgun, police said. Two other suspects are described as black men between 18 and 23 years old. All three men were wearing black hoodies.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.