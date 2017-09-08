Two armed robberies reported on same South Shore block

Police are warning South Shore residents after two armed robberies were reported five days apart on the same block.

Both times, the armed suspect approached the victim in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue, announced a robbery and took off with the victim’s property, according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.

The robberies happened at 2:15 p.m. July 22, and at 10:05 p.m. July 27, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot, 150-175 pounds with dreads, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.