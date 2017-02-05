Two armed robberies reported Sunday in West Englewood

Police are warning South Side residents after two armed robberies were reported Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicles, pulled out a firearm and took personal belongings, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place; and at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Hermitage, police said.

The suspects are described as men between 18 and 25, police said. One of the suspect has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.