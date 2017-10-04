Two attempted robberies reported in Forest Glen

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two attempted robberies reported recently in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

The victims were walking when three or four males drive up and demand money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During one attempted robbery one suspect claimed he had a gun.

The suspects drove off without stealing property from the victims, police said.

The first incident happened at 5:45 a.m. April 2 in the 6100 block of North Keating Avenue; the most recent just after midnight Sunday morning in the 6100 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

The April 2 offenders are described as three black males and one Hispanic male, driving a gray or silver vehicle, possibly a Toyota Corolla, police said. The April 9 offenders are described as three Hispanic males driving a gray vehicle, possibly a Lexus.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.