Two cellphone stores have been robbed at gunpoint in the last week in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.
The suspects enter a small cellphone store, pull out a handgun and steal cash and merchandise, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Wabash; and 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 71st Street, police said.
The suspects were generally described as between one and three black males between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, and 150-200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.