Two cellphone stores robbed at gunpoint in Park Manor

Two cellphone stores have been robbed at gunpoint in the last week in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The suspects enter a small cellphone store, pull out a handgun and steal cash and merchandise, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Wabash; and 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 71st Street, police said.

The suspects were generally described as between one and three black males between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, and 150-200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.