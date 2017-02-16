Two charged after police chase ends in University Village crash

Two people are facing charges after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday night in the University Village neighborhood, leaving two Chicago Police officers injured.

Letharis Arnold, 24, faces felony counts of aggravated fleeing and possession of a controlled substance, and was issued five traffic citations, according to Chicago Police. Kenzie Whitlow, 33, faces one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

About 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the officers stopped a silver SUV for a traffic violation in the 4200 block of West Cullerton, but the vehicle sped away and the officers chased it, according to police.

The officers’ squad car crashed into a Nissan Sentra in the intersection of Ashland and Roosevelt, police said. The two officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released early Wednesday. Two males in the Nissan refused medical attention.

The SUV continued fleeing, but two people were later taken into custody at 115th and Doty, police said.

Arnold, of the Roseland neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday, police said. Whitlow, of the Austin neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in court March 8.