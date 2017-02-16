Two charged after Waukegan armed robberies

Two men were charged after two businesses were robbed at gunpoint in north suburban Waukegan.

The first robbery happened about 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at a Citgo Gas Station in the 1000 block of Golf Road, according to Waukegan police. The second robbery happened about 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the La Zapopan Bakery in the 200 block of Washington Street.

In each robbery, someone entered the business with a silver handgun and took money, police said. During each robbery, the person fired his gun without aiming it at anyone. No one was injured.

Witnesses of the second robbery gave police a description of the suspect’s get-away vehicle, police said. Police spotted the vehicle near Lewis and Dugdale avenues and converged on it near Lewis and 10th Street. Three suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered.

Lavon Davis, 31, of Chicago, was charged in both robberies with two counts each of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He was taken to the Lake County Illinois Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Chrishon Wright, 18, of Round Lake, was charged in the second robbery with armed robbery and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He was taken to the Lake County Illinois Jail on a $200,000 bond.

A third man, 18-year-old Tyree Gulley, of Zion, has an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Minnesota, police said. He was not charged with the armed robberies but was charged with fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition at the Lake County Illinois Jail. He has no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.