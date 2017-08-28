Two charged with burglarizing Mount Prospect storage units

A man and woman have been charged with burglarizing a northwest suburban storage facility three times in less than a month.

Brett E. Masterson, 42; and Heather L. Sechrist, 31, both of Elk Grove Village, each face three counts of burglary and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, according to Mount Prospect police.

Three times between July 27 and August 16, Masterson and Sechrist burglarized the storage units in the 1700 block of West Central Road in Mount Prospect, police said. They took four firearms, memorabilia, video games, power tools and various collectibles.

They were identified as the burglars through video surveillance footage at the storage facility, police said.

When Masterson was arrested, he disobeyed the officer’s commands, refused to be placed into a police car and kicked two officers in the leg, police said. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer and battery to a peace officer.

Masterson was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and Sechrist’s bond was set at $75,000, police said. They are next scheduled to appear at the Rolling Meadows courthouse on Sept. 14.