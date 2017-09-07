Two charged with fatal Fourth of July shooting in Austin

Two people have been charged with killing one man and wounding another in a Fourth of July shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Darius Coakley, 18, and 17-year-old Devin Sanders each face one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on July 4 in the 1600 block of North Major, authorities said at the time.

Tyrone Burdine, 56, was standing in front of a home when shots were fired from a vehicle, authorities said. Burdine, an Austin resident, was shot in the head and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 12:43 a.m. on July 5, authorities said. Police said at the time that he was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

A 19-year-old man walking down the street was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to Loyola, police said.

Coakley, of the Austin neighborhood, was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail in court Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. Court information for Sanders was not immediately available because he is a juvenile.