Two charged with firing at Chicago Police officers in Montclare

Two men have been charged with opening fire at a Chicago Police vehicle last week in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Vincent Paopao, 23; and Mario Gadberry, 31, were in a gray car near Central and Diversey avenues at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday when they fire shots in the direction of Rogers Park District officers, striking a civilian vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The officers pursued the car into an alley in the 2900 block of North Newland Avenue, where an “armed confrontation” occurred, police said.

One officer fired shots, striking Paopao, who was a passenger in the car, police said. Gadberry, the driver, suffered an impact head injury but was not shot. Both were hospitalized, Paopao in critical condition.

Investigators recovered two handguns at the scene, police said.

Two police officers were also taken to Rush University Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, according to CFD Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. Stinites said the officers were taken as a precaution and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers involved will be placed on desk duty for 30 days per CPD policy, Stinites said. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the use of force.

Paopao, of the Avondale neighborhood, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without an FOID card, all felonies, police said.

Paopao remains hospitalized and was ordered held on a $2 million bond, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 30.

Gadberry, of the Roscoe Village neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing, police said.

He was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $1 million bond, and is also due in court June 30, according to the sheriff’s office.