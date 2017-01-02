Two charged with murder of 21-year-old Hammond woman

A man and woman have been charged with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman early Friday in northwest Indiana.

Lavell Holloway, 24, and Kashena Lavette Hayes, 23, are both charged with the murder of Kadejah Jackson, according to an affidavit filed in the Superior Court of Lake County in Crown Point, Indiana.

About 1 a.m. Friday, Jackson was shot five times in the abdomen in a driveway in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond, according to the affidavit.

Jackson, a Hammond resident, was initially taken to St. Margaret Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Jackson’s mother told police her daughter had been in a fight with a woman named “Sheena” the previous evening at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City, because Jackson was having an affair with Holloway, who was Sheena’s boyfriend.

Jackson’s mother saw “Sheena” and two other females armed with a brick in front of her home on Becker Street, then saw Holloway shoot between seven and nine times from a dark Nissan Altima, according to the affidavit.

Several other witnesses also identified Holloway as the shooter, according to the affidavit. The gun was found hidden in Holloway’s Nissan.