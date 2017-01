Two critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards shooting.

The shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Marshfield, according to Chicago Police.

A 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were each shot multiple times and listed in critical condition, according to police.

The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.