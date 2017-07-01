Two face felony charges after South Elgin drug bust

Two west suburban men have been charged with possession of heroin and other illegal drugs.

Vincent A. Incaprera, 23, was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Antoni S. Wojtaszczyk, 36, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the statement.

Kane County sheriff’s detectives and South Elgin police served a warrant Wednesday at Incaprera’s home in the 1000 block of West Kane Street in South Elgin, where they found more than six grams of heroin, .27 grams of cocaine and 12 hydrocodone pills, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The heroin and cocaine were packaged in multiple individual plastic bags.

Wojtaszczyk, of the first block of Portsmith Court in Algonquin, was present during the search and had an additional 1.75 grams of heroin and nine morphine pills, prosecutors said.

Investigators learned that Incaprera and Wojtaszczyk had just returned from Chicago, where they bought the heroin, prosecutors said.

The two men appeared in bond court Friday. Bail for Incaprera, who remains at the Kane County Jail, was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Bail for Wojtaszczyk was set at $15,000. He was released on his promise to appear in court, scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Kane County Judicial Center.