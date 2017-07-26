Two faces charges after cops find stash of weapons and drugs

Chicago Police seized size guns, ammunition and drugs while executing a search warrant on the Far South Side. | Chicago Police

Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Chicago Police seized several assault rifles and also found narcotics while searching a home on the Far South Side.

David Taylor, 24, of south suburban Riverdale; and Jeffron Allen, 21, of the Washington Heights neighborhood, were arrested Tuesday after the search warrant was executed by the Area South Gun Team, a statement from police said.

At the time of their arrest, the men had “six weapons and numerous amounts of narcotics/paraphernalia,” according to a statement from police. Those included a machine gun, a rifle and shotgun.

Both faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon: one for the machine gun, one for the rifle and one for no FOID; and one count each of possession of cannabis, possession of ecstasy, and possession of a controlled substance, police said. They also face misdemeanor charges of possession of ammunition with no FOID, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with no FOID.

A police source said both men had gang affiliations when they lived in the area of 91st and Essex.

Court information was not immediately available.