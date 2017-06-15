Two facing charges after police chase ends in Bridgeview

Two men are facing charges after a police chase involving several law enforcement agencies ended in southwest suburban Bridgeview late Tuesday.

Kelvin Everett, 36, faces one felony count of aggravated fleeing police, according to Bridgeview village spokesman Ray Hanania. Gregory Blackwell faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bridgeview police assisted the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force with a search for three suspects who realized they were being tailed by police and crashed their vehicle, Hanania said.

The three suspects then ran away from 95th Street and Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, Hanania said. Two of the suspects, identified as Everett and Blackwell, were taken into custody in the neighborhood during a search of the area about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two weapons were also recovered, Hanania said. No injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still searching for the third suspect, Hanania said. It was unknown if the suspect was armed.

Hanania said the incident was not related to the nearby mosque or any nearby businesses.

FBI spokesman Garrett Croon confirmed the federal agency was involved in the investigation, but did not provide additional information.

Everett was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 19.