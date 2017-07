Two in custody after man beaten during South Loop robbery

Two people are in custody after a man was beaten during a robbery Monday evening in the South Loop.

The 46-year-old victim suffered head injuries during the robbery in the 1200 block of South Canal at 5:16 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Officers took two suspects into custody, and charges were pending against them Wednesday afternoon, police said.