Two in custody after man shot in Austin

Two people are in custody after a man was shot Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was driving in the 5100 block of West North Avenue at 11:16 a.m. when he was shot in the left shoulder, both hands and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are questioning two people in connection with the shooting who were taken into custody after crashing their vehicle in west suburban Oak Park.