Two in custody after Norwood Park home invasion

Two people were taken into custody after a home invasion Thursday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A resident in the 6800 block of West Hobart Avenue called 911 at 10:35 a.m. to report someone breaking into their home, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded and took two males into custody after a short foot chase, police said. No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending Thursday afternoon as Area North detectives investigate.