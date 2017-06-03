Two injured in head-on crash near Sugar Grove

Two men were injured in a head-on crash Monday morning in far west suburban Sugar Grove.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Ashe Road about a mile north of Baseline Road in unincorporated Sugar Grove, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

A 22-year-old Plano man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix north on Ashe Road when he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck a Chevrolet Cruz heading south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pontiac caught fire after the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pontiac’s driver and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 54-year-old Hinckley man, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone, according to the sheriff’s office.