Two men caught breaking into pharmacy in Naperville

Two men were charged with burglarizing a pharmacy early Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm about 3 a.m. found the front glass door smashed out of a pharmacy near Route 59 and 83rd Street. They then saw two people dressed in black running away from the store, according to Naperville police.

Alexander Buric, 21, of Naperville, was taken into custody after being found hiding under a deck in the backyard of a home in the 2700 block of Flagstone Circle, police said. David Thomason, 19, of Plainfield, was later arrested at the Naperville Police Department.

Both men were charged with one felony count of burglary, police said. They are being held at the DuPage County Jail. Buric’s bond was set at $7,500 bond, and Thomason is being held on $3,000.