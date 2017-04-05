Two men caught running from stolen vehicle in Naperville

Two men were charged Thursday with possession of a stolen vehicle in west suburban Naperville.

Dylan R. Salter, an 18-year-old from Bolingbrook; and Jahamari P. Densmore, a 19-year-old from Woodridge, were charged, according to Naperville police. Densmore also faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and nearly a dozen traffic citations.

At 7:23 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business near River and Rickert roads, police said. Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, which drove off in an attempt to evade police in the parking lot.

After choosing not to pursue the suspects, officers noticed that a similar vehicle had driven through a fence, police said. Two people then ran away from the vehicle, at which point officers provided descriptions over the radio and a perimeter was established.

Within minutes of running, one suspect was found walking a few blocks away, police said. An extensive search involving a canine officer was then conducted in an effort to locate the other suspect.

At 9:18 a.m., officers saw a person matching the description of the second suspect, police said. After walking into a building in the 1200 block of Rickert, he was taken into custody without incident.