Two men facing charges after being found with stolen vehicle in Gurnee

Two men are facing charges after being found with a stolen vehicle early Saturday on Route 120 in north suburban Gurnee.

About 2 a.m., officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Route 120 just west of I-94 and took the driver and passenger into custody, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The driver, 19-year-old Christopher B. Brooks, of Waukegan, stole the vehicle on August 7 from a home in north suburban Wadsworth, police said. Brooks was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bail, police said. His next court date is set for Thursday.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle, 20-year-old Dominique Pierre Austin, of Antioch, was also taken into custody after deputies discovered he had a failure to appear arrest warrant for obstructing justice, police said.

Austin was processed and released from the Lake County Jail, police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 23.